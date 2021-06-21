Status Trading Down 34.5% Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 21st. In the last week, Status has traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $165.53 million and approximately $19.01 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0477 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00056924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00022894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $229.86 or 0.00704299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00042680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00081188 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars.

