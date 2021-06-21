Stealth Price Tops $0.0911 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0911 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a market cap of $3.53 million and $455.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stealth has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006337 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001012 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00048156 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00039749 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,759,031 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

