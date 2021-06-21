Stephens Raises Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $310.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price raised by Stephens from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $252.50.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $234.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.17.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 2.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

