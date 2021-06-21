StepStone Group LP Takes Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. Duck Creek Technologies makes up about 6.5% of StepStone Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,448 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,455 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 52,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,649,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,438,000 after purchasing an additional 710,570 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.26. 5,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,057. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a PE ratio of -371.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.06. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $1,128,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 551,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,875,881.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,135,282.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,765 shares of company stock worth $7,649,106. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.