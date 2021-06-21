Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TFI International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.93.

NYSE TFII traded up $2.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a twelve month low of $32.84 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.15.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that TFI International will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

