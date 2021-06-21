Stifel Nicolaus Increases Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Price Target to $21.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NOG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.36.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.75. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $157.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $1,169,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,876 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $729,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 512.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,117,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 935,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 132,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

