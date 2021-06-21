Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.31.
Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $7.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $293.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,121. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.89. The stock has a market cap of $77.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $129.28 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.
In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 789.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 46,054 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,567 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
