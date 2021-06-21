Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.31.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $7.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $293.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,121. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.89. The stock has a market cap of $77.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $129.28 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 789.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 46,054 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,567 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

