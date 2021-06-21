StormX (STMX) Price Reaches $0.0142 on Major Exchanges

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. One StormX coin can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. StormX has a total market capitalization of $122.60 million and approximately $10.52 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StormX has traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00055540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003547 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00021167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.38 or 0.00686714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00079935 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00039326 BTC.

About StormX

StormX (CRYPTO:STMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,640,900,054 coins. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

