STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.46 Million

Brokerages expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) to post sales of $6.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.61 million. STRATA Skin Sciences posted sales of $4.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full year sales of $29.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.70 million to $30.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $34.38 million, with estimates ranging from $32.70 million to $36.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of SSKN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.49. 18 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,909. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $50.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 30,265 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,123,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 94,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

