Summit X LLC Has $6.71 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,473 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.8% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Microsoft by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Microsoft by 5,330.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Microsoft by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,633,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,072 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

Microsoft stock opened at $259.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.55 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

