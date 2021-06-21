Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOVA shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE NOVA opened at $34.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.17. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.99.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 38.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 68.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 222,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 90,229 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 58.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 693,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,320,000 after purchasing an additional 255,955 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 106.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 753,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,752,000 after purchasing an additional 388,505 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at about $6,220,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

