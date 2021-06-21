SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Director Rebecca Fisher Sells 7,000 Shares

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $94,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,184.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:STKL traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $12.47. 1,077,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.95.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.60 million. SunOpta had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 3,560.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STKL shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

