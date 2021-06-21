Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Down 4.4%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) dropped 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.03 and last traded at $50.38. Approximately 44,224 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,347,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.71.

RUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -59.31 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $97,119.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,257.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $163,914.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 229,892 shares of company stock worth $11,183,977. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $858,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sunrun by 804.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

