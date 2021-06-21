Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.90.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.95. 30,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,564,016. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $362,683.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,440,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,976 shares of company stock valued at $15,694,186. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

