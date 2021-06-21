Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the first quarter worth $3,746,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter valued at $627,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,427,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,327,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,811,000.

PICK opened at $42.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.88. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $37.91.

