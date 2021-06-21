Swap (XWP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $334,216.04

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. Swap has a market capitalization of $334,216.04 and approximately $4,010.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Swap has traded down 34.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00052709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00121638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00160305 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,713.67 or 0.99549136 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,421,860 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

