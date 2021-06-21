Swipe (SXP) Price Up 10% This Week

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for $2.08 or 0.00006043 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a market cap of $198.07 million and $180.04 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00059115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00023898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.07 or 0.00746476 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00043988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00083155 BTC.

About Swipe

SXP is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 239,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 95,181,302 coins. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

