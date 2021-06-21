Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Cut to “Neutral” at Sidoti

Sidoti lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Sidoti currently has $54.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of SYKE opened at $53.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Sykes Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James T. Holder sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $38,956.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,824.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $408,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

