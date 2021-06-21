Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,894 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 14.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 17.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

TALO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 32,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $456,805.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 582,308 shares of company stock worth $9,297,676. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TALO opened at $17.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.33.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 111.57%. Analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

