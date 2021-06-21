Tap (XTP) One Day Volume Tops $291,701.00

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tap has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. Tap has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $291,701.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00058376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00023077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.80 or 0.00705553 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00042858 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00081744 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.