Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ (TARS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.81 on Thursday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $714.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.64.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $13,491,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

