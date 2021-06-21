TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Sells C$65,996.07 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total value of C$65,996.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at C$226,464.02.

On Tuesday, May 18th, John J. Mcwilliams sold 1,961 shares of TC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.32, for a total value of C$132,014.52.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$63.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of C$50.61 and a twelve month high of C$66.14.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRP. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.13.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

