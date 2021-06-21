TD Securities Increases Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to C$1.55

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$1.20 to C$1.55 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BDRBF. BMO Capital Markets raised Bombardier from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.80 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bombardier from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Bombardier from $0.65 to $0.80 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Bombardier from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.78.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.78. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.94.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.