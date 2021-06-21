TD Securities Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$1.55

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$1.20 to C$1.55 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BBD.B. ATB Capital upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.85 to C$1.15 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$0.73 to C$1.20 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$0.80 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.05.

TSE BBD.B opened at C$1.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.96. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$0.26 and a 12 month high of C$1.10. The company has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.49.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

