Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 3,908 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Radian Group were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Radian Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,275,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,351 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Radian Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,626,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,938,000 after purchasing an additional 35,910 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Radian Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,254,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,144,000 after purchasing an additional 137,663 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Radian Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,878,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,277,000 after purchasing an additional 290,668 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Radian Group by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,803,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $227,631.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,814.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary Dickerson acquired 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $205,617.25. Insiders have sold a total of 24,992 shares of company stock worth $568,395 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RDN shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of RDN opened at $22.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.46. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.97 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.18%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

