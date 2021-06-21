Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 916 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 715.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 520,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,389,000 after acquiring an additional 456,931 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 146,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after buying an additional 44,673 shares during the period. Finally, Tlwm increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 4,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $60.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.01. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $55.07 and a one year high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

EBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emergent BioSolutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

