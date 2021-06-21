Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rayonier were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Rayonier by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rayonier by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 47,722 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rayonier by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,811,000 after buying an additional 441,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

In other Rayonier news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $133,992.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,437.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $34.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.88. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $38.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.66.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 432.00%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.