Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $499,000 Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $9,537,000. Snow Capital Management LP increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 238.4% during the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 98,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 69,578 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $6,400,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $17,747,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $2,576,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PACW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $40.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.38. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $46.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

