Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 22.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in OneMain were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth about $532,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in OneMain by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 443,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 316,113 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth about $845,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth about $2,487,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth about $12,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

NYSE OMF opened at $56.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.10. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.30.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $825.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.56 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

