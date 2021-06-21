Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Invests $597,000 in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,142,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607,594 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Plug Power by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 19.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $283,678,000 after buying an additional 1,300,773 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 567.2% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,108,000 after buying an additional 5,718,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $220,881,000. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of PLUG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.99. The stock had a trading volume of 526,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,688,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.41. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.72.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.