Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Roku by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $1,328,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Roku by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $6,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total value of $9,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,640,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,081 shares of company stock worth $85,974,068 over the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.62.

Shares of ROKU stock traded up $9.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $377.80. The stock had a trading volume of 148,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,932. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $112.11 and a one year high of $486.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 478.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

