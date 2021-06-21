Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Sells 276 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 1.5% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $19.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $898.30. 10,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,697. The business has a 50-day moving average of $840.16. The company has a market capitalization of $106.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $543.03 and a 1 year high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total value of $758,135.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,580.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.21.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

