Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) and Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Head to Head Contrast

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) and Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.3% of Territorial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Territorial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and Bancorp 34’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Territorial Bancorp $76.56 million 3.10 $18.60 million $2.01 12.40 Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.77 $710,000.00 N/A N/A

Territorial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Territorial Bancorp and Bancorp 34, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Territorial Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A

Territorial Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.75%. Given Territorial Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Territorial Bancorp is more favorable than Bancorp 34.

Profitability

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and Bancorp 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Territorial Bancorp 25.86% 7.73% 0.91% Bancorp 34 N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Territorial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Territorial Bancorp pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Territorial Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Territorial Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Territorial Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Territorial Bancorp beats Bancorp 34 on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts. It also provides various loan products comprising one-to four-family residential mortgage; home equity; consumer; multi-family mortgage; commercial business; and construction, commercial, and other nonresidential real estate loans, as well as lines of credit and investment securities. In addition, the company engages in insurance agency activities. Further, it provides various non-deposit investments, including annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. The company operates through a network of 29 full-service branches located in the state of Hawaii. Territorial Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides small business financing services; small business administration loans; owner-occupied real estate financing and long term financing services; working capital, equipment, and manufacturing loans; commercial real estate, multi-family, office, industrial, and construction loans, as well as financing for mobile home parks; personal and mortgage loans; and investor pools of single family rentals. In addition, it offers credit and debit cards; online cash management services; and merchant card processing and e-banking services. As of February 25, 2021, the company operated through a network of four full-service community bank branches, including one each in Otero and Dona Ana Counties, New Mexico; and two in Maricopa County, Arizona. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

