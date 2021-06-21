Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.42.

TEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Tervita from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tervita in a report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tervita from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tervita in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tervita from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of TEV stock opened at C$5.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.44. Tervita has a one year low of C$1.69 and a one year high of C$6.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$638.46 million and a PE ratio of -613.33.

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

