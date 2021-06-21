Tether (USDT) Price Reaches $1.00

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. Tether has a total market cap of $62.65 billion and $75.78 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tether has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Tether coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00052764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00121487 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00158725 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,804.76 or 0.99381300 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.52 or 0.00920285 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 64,471,767,617 coins and its circulating supply is 62,631,335,047 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

