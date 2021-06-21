Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after buying an additional 986,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,012,758,000 after purchasing an additional 466,188 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after acquiring an additional 904,230 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,322,000 after purchasing an additional 313,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $1,590,707,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $2.61 on Monday, reaching $185.68. 91,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,660,428. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.35 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $171.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

