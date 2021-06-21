Teza Capital Management LLC Buys 3,788 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $42,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at $996,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK opened at $116.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.92. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.07.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.