Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,207 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,207 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $162.93 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,931 shares of company stock valued at $20,699,263 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

