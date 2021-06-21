Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 13,298 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,298 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SYF opened at $46.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $50.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.53.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

