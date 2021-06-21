Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG stock opened at $878.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $840.16. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $543.03 and a 12-month high of $893.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.60, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $807.21.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,858.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total value of $14,878,092.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

