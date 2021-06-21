Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,809,000 after buying an additional 2,567,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,089,000 after buying an additional 2,302,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at $153,899,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,597,000 after purchasing an additional 765,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,978,000 after purchasing an additional 531,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,873 shares of company stock valued at $33,821,675 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.07.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $85.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.19.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

