The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,332 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 909,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,597,000 after purchasing an additional 72,942 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,301,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 131,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 40,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $48.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $52.90. The stock has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

BK has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.