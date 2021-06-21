The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Position Trimmed by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $9,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in The Clorox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $172.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.19. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $172.35 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Argus reduced their price target on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.94.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

