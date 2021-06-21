The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Position Trimmed by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $9,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in The Clorox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $172.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.19. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $172.35 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Argus reduced their price target on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.94.
About The Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.
See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).
Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.