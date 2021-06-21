The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The ExOne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.20). The ExOne reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.31 million. The ExOne’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XONE shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the first quarter worth $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the first quarter worth $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The ExOne by 27.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The ExOne by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The ExOne has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The stock has a market cap of $444.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

