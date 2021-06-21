The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Broadstone Net Lease from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadstone Net Lease from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 27.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.42. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $26.85.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

In related news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

