The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€62.00” Price Target for Nemetschek (ETR:NEM)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €64.25 ($75.59).

Nemetschek stock opened at €63.34 ($74.52) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion and a PE ratio of 70.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of €59.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 1 year high of €70.55 ($83.00).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

