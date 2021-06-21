The Graph Price Hits $0.54 on Major Exchanges (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. The Graph has a market cap of $1.56 billion and $112.59 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Graph has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The Graph coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001652 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00055233 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.72 or 0.00644551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00078515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000287 BTC.

The Graph Coin Profile

The Graph (GRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,897,903,422 coins. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

