The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) PT Raised to $18.00

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HNST. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Honest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Honest has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.06.

Shares of HNST opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The Honest has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

