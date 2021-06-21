The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 84.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143,592 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,884 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 591,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

IPG stock opened at $31.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

