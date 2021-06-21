The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $11,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.98. 22,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

